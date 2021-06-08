Total Telecom: China is taking lead in 28nm and 14nm chip production to address the chip shortage

Total Telecom suggests that China has reached a significant milestone by acquiring competency in 28 nanometers (nm) and 14nm chip manufacturing. Chip manufacturing is a highly complex process demanding skills and expertise developed over several years and it is not surprising to see that China is aggressively working towards developing competencies in this field, given that the country is the biggest consumer of chips.

The Chinese Government has rolled out several policies to support the development of the Integrated Chip sector, including offering financial support, tax incentives, and research facilities. As a result, China is set to become self-sufficient in the production of 28nm chips this year. The process is likely to mature this year in line with the growing demand for these chips. In addition, considering the cost and technical factors, the 28nm process promises to become the mid-range mainstream process node for the next few years. The manufacturing of 28nm chips shows that China now has the capabilities to carry out advanced chip-making processes.

“Once the domestic production of 28nm is realised in China, many downstream application industries will be able to become self-reliant in chips, this will also be able to meet the needs of most electronic products beyond mobiles. It will be a very good opportunity for local companies in China along the chip industry chain,” explains Dr. Guangnan Ni, an Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, in a recent interview with a Chinese media Weiot.

Meanwhile, Total Telecom argues that China is also steadily moving to achieve 100% domestic mass production of 14nm chips in the coming year. SMIC started the mass production of 14nm process chip in the fourth quarter of 2019. In March this year, the yield rate of its 14nm chips has reached 90–95%. It provides the foundation for higher-end chip deposition technology in China and will help the country reach a chip self-sufficiency rate of 70% by 2025.

The mass production of 28nm and 14nm is sure to spur the local industry to innovate and go beyond traditional thinking to achieve a high performing Chinese system. Total Telecom suggests that this not only inspires confidence in the country’s global customers, but also will go a long way in enhancing the strength of China’s semiconductor industry chain for further development.

