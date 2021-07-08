Total Telecom: LG U+, a Case Study of 5G Leadership

South Korea is the first nation to rollout 5G at scale and so Total Telecom has taken a closer look at how LG U+ have approached the rollout of 5G to explore its winning strategy.

Widespread coverage of high-quality connectivity is the heart of LG U+’s 5G strategy. Ensuring almost complete coverage for densely populated urban areas has been a primary concern for LG U+. According to the latest South Korean report by RootMetrics, LG U+ now has the highest coverage of the operator trio, covering 95.2% of Seoul, and delivers at least 80.2% coverage in all four of the major cities.

The speed is also impressive. This is another metric where LG U+ leads the pack in Seoul, recording the fastest 5G median download speed in the city. Part of this impressive performance can be attributed to LG U+’s use of Huawei’s 5G Massive MIMO solution in Seoul and Incheon. Innovations like these have allowed LG U+ to achieve the fastest median speeds in these cities despite having narrower 5G spectrum bandwidth than its competitors.

Perhaps most importantly, the reliability and low latency of the new mobile technology allows for the development of new products and services. LG U+ has been leveraging its 5G network throughout the coronavirus pandemic to help them stay connected to their customers via a contactless retail store. The operator already has augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications available for consumers, offering them entirely new forms of experience.

The difference between 5G and 4G is that the new technology goes beyond just being a network. 5G can have an even more direct impact as a societal force for good, from helping our world become more environmentally friendly to facilitating telemedicine. Total Telecom notes that LG U+’s solutions are all about developing a brand that the consumer knows they can trust to meet their specific needs, and 5G will be at the heart of this proposition.

