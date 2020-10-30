Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Total cuts investment target, keeps dividend amid pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 03:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company Total

PARIS (Reuters) - Total on Friday trimmed its investment target for 2020 after a sharp drop in third-quarter net profit though the French oil and gas producer maintained its dividend.

It cut its investment target to $13 billion from $14 billion and said it was keeping a lid on operating cost cuts, too.

It reported net income of $202 million (155 million pounds), down 93% from a year earlier, but rebounding from a loss in the second quarter when it wrote down the value of assets. Adjusted net income fell 72% to $848 million.

Energy companies were hit hard by the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns and a collapse in fuel demand.

The price of Brent crude has largely stayed above $40 a barrel since June, though Total on Friday said the market remained uncertain.

While rivals such as Shell and Eni have cut their dividends, Total has stuck with its payouts and said it would maintain a dividend of 0.66 euros per share for the third quarter.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Sarah White; editing by Jason Neely)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.09% 37.24 Delayed Quote.-38.33%
TOTAL SE -0.55% 25.13 Real-time Quote.-48.92%
WTI -1.08% 35.815 Delayed Quote.-36.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:48aOil losses deepen as anxiety builds over lockdowns, U.S. elections
RE
03:39aRenewable energy developer ICE to raise funds of at least $200 mln, sources say
RE
03:36aMan in custody over alleged links to Nice knife attacker - judicial source
RE
03:34aGlencore trims coal guidance as strike continues at Colombian mine
RE
03:33aFrench economy now seen contracting by 11% in 2020 - Le Maire
RE
03:31aTotal cuts investment target, keeps dividend amid pandemic
RE
03:25aUK house prices accelerate again, but slowdown likely - Nationwide
RE
03:25aTRUMP VS BIDEN : What's at stake in key emerging markets?
RE
03:24aSouth Africa rand inches lower on economic, virus woes
RE
03:20aProsus to buy up to $5 billion in its own, Naspers shares
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : late iPhone launch temporarily wiped $100 billion off its stock value
3ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google
4Shares falter again, but Asia poised to end October with near 4% gain
5FACEBOOK INC : Facebook anticipates tougher 2021 even as pandemic boosts ad revenue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group