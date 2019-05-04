Total general government fiscal revenues in 2019 5.4% higher than in 2018

In 2019, revenues from income and wealth tax amounted to EUR 3,812 million, or 5.7% more than in 2018. The largest share of this growth was contributed by taxes on household income (i.e. income tax). They amounted to EUR 2,587 million in 2019, which is EUR 130 million more than in the previous year. Corporate income tax revenues amounted to EUR 954 million, 7.6% or EUR 68 million more than in 2018.

Revenues from social contributions 7.2% higher than in 2018

Revenues from social contributions increased by 7.2% compared to the previous year amounting to EUR 7,723 million. Revenues from real social contributions by households were 7.0% higher in 2018 and amounted to EUR 4,806 million. The latter accounted for 62.2% of total social contributions, while employers' social contributions represented a 37.8% share.

In comparison with 2018, employer's social contributions also increased, by 7.4% to EUR 2,917 million.

The share of tax revenues in gross domestic product compared to previous years



Compared to previous years, in 2019 the share of all tax revenues (taxes on production and import, current taxes on income, wealth, etc., and capital taxes) of Slovenia in relation to gross domestic product was 21.8%. The share of tax revenues in gross domestic product was the lowest in 2009 at 21.7% and the highest in 2005 at 24.0%.