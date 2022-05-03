Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Total's German Leuna refinery to continue Russian crude imports in May - sources

05/03/2022 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at an electric car charging station in Courbevoie

(Reuters) - TotalEnergies' 240,000 barrels per day Leuna refinery in Germany is set to continue to import Russian crude oil via the Druzhba pipeline at least throughout May, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Germany is trying to wean itself off Russian crude oil, which feeds not only Leuna but also the 233,000 bpd PCK Schwedt refinery, majority-owned by Russia's Rosneft, with one option being the expropriation of Schwedt.

European Union sanctions have so far avoided targeting oil from Russia, but many traders and refiners have opted to reduce purchases of Russian crude and refined products to avoid breaching sanctions on Russia's financial system and reputational damage.

The European Commission is preparing further sanctions that are expected to target oil, according to diplomats.

Germany's Economy Minister said last week the country's dependence on Russian crude oil imports has shrunk to 12% from from 35%.

Asked to clarify where the remaining 12% went, a spokesman for Germany's economy ministry said on April 29 it was a rough figure that included Schwedt and Leuna.

TotalEnergies did not respond to a request for comment. It said last month it would end its Russian oil supply contracts for the Leuna refinery as soon as possible and by the end of 2022 at the latest, putting in place alternative solutions by importing oil via Poland.

TotalEnergies imports 300,000-350,000 tonnes of Russian Urals crude oil per month via the Druzhba pipeline to feed Leuna under long-term contracts with Surgutneftegaz and Gazpromneft, one of the sources said.

A pipeline from the port of Rostock can supply part of what Druzhba feeds PCK Schwedt and some volumes could be diverted from Poland, which is also seeking to replace Russian crude in its fuel supply chain.

Habeck has also said Germany was prepared to use its national oil reserves to feed Leuna and PCK Schwedt, whose shareholders include Shell and ENI.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux, writing by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aUK-listed Fevertree's chairman to step down after nine years
RE
03:15aMORNING BID-Humble pie on central bankers' menu
RE
03:15aEU plans to cut unneeded medical tests with data health plan
RE
03:14aHONEY BADGER SILVER : Initiates Detailed Study on Plata Silver Project Driven by Recent High-Grade Results
PU
03:14aHONEY BADGER SILVER : Acquires Clear Lake Deposit in Yukon Territory With Historical Resource of 5.5 Million Ounces of Silver(
PU
03:14aINTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : Q1 2022 operations and financial update presentation
PU
03:14aBNP PARIBAS : Rapport d'analyse et d'alignement pour le climat
PU
03:14aHong kong shares of hsbc extend gains, rising 3%…
RE
03:14aBNP PARIBAS : unveils its first "climate analytics and alignment report" and carbon intensity reduction targets by 2025
PU
03:14aBNP PARIBAS : Climate analytics and alignment report
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
2Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
3HSBC shares rise as markets warm up to break-up proposal by top shareho..
4France's BNP Paribas posts 19.2% rise in quarterly net profit
5Citi behind trade that caused brief European share plunge -sources, Cit..

HOT NEWS