Press release: 12.677-268/21

Total wage tax revenue for 2020 decreased by 3.0%, gross earnings rose by 1.5%

Vienna,2021-12-06 - A total of 7 028 904 taxpayers were registered in 2020, 4 575 068 of whom were employees and 2 453 836 were pensioners. As further reported by Statistics Austria, the number of taxpayers decreased by 1.8% compared to 2019. Gross earnings grew by 1.5% to a volume of €215.4 billion and total wage tax revenue decreased by 3.0% to €28.5 billion.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version or to the publication "Statistik der Lohnsteuer (Wage tax statistics) 2020" (available in German only).