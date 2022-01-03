|
TotalEnergies SE: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 27 to December 31, 2021:
|
Transaction date
|
Total daily
volume (number
of shares)
|
Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares
(EUR/share)
|
Amount of
transactions
(EUR)
|
Market
(MIC
Code)
|
27.12.2021
|
522,107
|
44.7341
|
23,355,964.82
|
XPAR
|
27.12.2021
|
123,996
|
44.7323
|
5,546,629.25
|
CEUX
|
27.12.2021
|
24,290
|
44.7202
|
1,086,254.80
|
TQEX
|
27.12.2021
|
44,981
|
44.7107
|
2,011,130.38
|
AQEU
|
28.12.2021
|
445,421
|
45.2282
|
20,145,594.53
|
XPAR
|
28.12.2021
|
159,034
|
45.2259
|
7,192,456.89
|
CEUX
|
28.12.2021
|
35,326
|
45.2353
|
1,597,982.17
|
TQEX
|
28.12.2021
|
43,699
|
45.2337
|
1,976,666.23
|
AQEU
|
29.12.2021
|
531,971
|
44.9820
|
23,929,123.78
|
XPAR
|
29.12.2021
|
120,885
|
44.9871
|
5,438,266.43
|
CEUX
|
29.12.2021
|
26,756
|
44.9946
|
1,203,875.46
|
TQEX
|
29.12.2021
|
31,733
|
45.0228
|
1,428,709.91
|
AQEU
|
30.12.2021
|
516,579
|
44.9005
|
23,194,642.48
|
XPAR
|
30.12.2021
|
182,969
|
44.8967
|
8,214,706.68
|
CEUX
|
30.12.2021
|
42,000
|
44.9113
|
1,886,273.97
|
TQEX
|
30.12.2021
|
62,344
|
44.9067
|
2,799,660.56
|
AQEU
|
31.12.2021
|
192,771
|
44.7161
|
8,619,968.47
|
XPAR
|
31.12.2021
|
60,497
|
44.7258
|
2,705,775.94
|
CEUX
|
31.12.2021
|
8,957
|
44.7263
|
400,613.42
|
TQEX
|
31.12.2021
|
12,812
|
44.7213
|
572,969.24
|
AQEU
|
Total
|
3,189,128
|
44.9362
|
143,307,265.41
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005175/en/
© Business Wire 2022
|
|
|12:17p
|The Heubach Group and SK Capital Partners Close Acquisition of Global Colorants Business of Clariant and Announce Appointment of Stefan Doboczky as Chief Executive Officer
|
BU
|12:15p
|Investors want $2.5 billion in class action over Bayer's Monsanto deal-report
|
RE
|12:13p
|Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in New York probe
|
RE
|12:13p
|HENSOLDT AG : LEONARDO completes share acquisition and becomes anchor shareholder
|
EQ
|12:13p
|NEW TO THE STREET TV ANNOUNCES ITS 286TH AND 287TH EPISODES, FOUR CORPORATE INTERVIEWS, AIRING ON FOX BUSINESS NETWORK, TONIGHT, MONDAY, JANUARY 3, 2022, AT 10 : 30 PM PST and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 10:30 PM PST
|
GL
|12:11p
|AB Science granted authorization to initiate confirmatory Phase III trial of masitinib in progressive forms of multiple sclerosis by the French Health Authority (ANSM)
|
AQ
|12:11p
|Daimler expects chips to remain scarce in 2022
|
RE
|12:11p
|SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Lawson Products, Inc. Merger
|
GL
|12:11p
|SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Lawson Products, Inc. Merger
|
GL
|12:11p
|Interactive Brokers Group Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information for December 2021, includes Reg.-NMS Execution Statistics
|
BU
|
|
|