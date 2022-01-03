Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TotalEnergies SE: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

01/03/2022 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 27 to December 31, 2021:

Transaction date

Total daily
volume (number
of shares)

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares
(EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions
(EUR)

Market
(MIC
Code)

27.12.2021

522,107

44.7341

23,355,964.82

XPAR

27.12.2021

123,996

44.7323

5,546,629.25

CEUX

27.12.2021

24,290

44.7202

1,086,254.80

TQEX

27.12.2021

44,981

44.7107

2,011,130.38

AQEU

28.12.2021

445,421

45.2282

20,145,594.53

XPAR

28.12.2021

159,034

45.2259

7,192,456.89

CEUX

28.12.2021

35,326

45.2353

1,597,982.17

TQEX

28.12.2021

43,699

45.2337

1,976,666.23

AQEU

29.12.2021

531,971

44.9820

23,929,123.78

XPAR

29.12.2021

120,885

44.9871

5,438,266.43

CEUX

29.12.2021

26,756

44.9946

1,203,875.46

TQEX

29.12.2021

31,733

45.0228

1,428,709.91

AQEU

30.12.2021

516,579

44.9005

23,194,642.48

XPAR

30.12.2021

182,969

44.8967

8,214,706.68

CEUX

30.12.2021

42,000

44.9113

1,886,273.97

TQEX

30.12.2021

62,344

44.9067

2,799,660.56

AQEU

31.12.2021

192,771

44.7161

8,619,968.47

XPAR

31.12.2021

60,497

44.7258

2,705,775.94

CEUX

31.12.2021

8,957

44.7263

400,613.42

TQEX

31.12.2021

12,812

44.7213

572,969.24

AQEU

Total

3,189,128

44.9362

143,307,265.41

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
12:17pThe Heubach Group and SK Capital Partners Close Acquisition of Global Colorants Business of Clariant and Announce Appointment of Stefan Doboczky as Chief Executive Officer
BU
12:15pInvestors want $2.5 billion in class action over Bayer's Monsanto deal-report
RE
12:13pDonald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in New York probe
RE
12:13pHENSOLDT AG : LEONARDO completes share acquisition and becomes anchor shareholder
EQ
12:13pNEW TO THE STREET TV ANNOUNCES ITS 286TH AND 287TH EPISODES, FOUR CORPORATE INTERVIEWS, AIRING ON FOX BUSINESS NETWORK, TONIGHT, MONDAY, JANUARY 3, 2022, AT 10 : 30 PM PST and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 10:30 PM PST
GL
12:11pAB Science granted authorization to initiate confirmatory Phase III trial of masitinib in progressive forms of multiple sclerosis by the French Health Authority (ANSM)
AQ
12:11pDaimler expects chips to remain scarce in 2022
RE
12:11pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Lawson Products, Inc. Merger
GL
12:11pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Lawson Products, Inc. Merger
GL
12:11pInteractive Brokers Group Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information for December 2021, includes Reg.-NMS Execution Statistics
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street shows confidence to start the new year
2European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs
3BlueCity Holdings Limited Announces Receipt of a Preliminary Non-Bindin..
4Euro zone factory growth stayed strong in Dec as supply issues eased -P..
5Activision Blizzard: Amid scandal and a downgrade, an opportunity emerg..

HOT NEWS