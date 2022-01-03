TotalEnergies SE: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 27 to December 31, 2021:

Code) 27.12.2021 522,107 44.7341 23,355,964.82 XPAR 27.12.2021 123,996 44.7323 5,546,629.25 CEUX 27.12.2021 24,290 44.7202 1,086,254.80 TQEX 27.12.2021 44,981 44.7107 2,011,130.38 AQEU 28.12.2021 445,421 45.2282 20,145,594.53 XPAR 28.12.2021 159,034 45.2259 7,192,456.89 CEUX 28.12.2021 35,326 45.2353 1,597,982.17 TQEX 28.12.2021 43,699 45.2337 1,976,666.23 AQEU 29.12.2021 531,971 44.9820 23,929,123.78 XPAR 29.12.2021 120,885 44.9871 5,438,266.43 CEUX 29.12.2021 26,756 44.9946 1,203,875.46 TQEX 29.12.2021 31,733 45.0228 1,428,709.91 AQEU 30.12.2021 516,579 44.9005 23,194,642.48 XPAR 30.12.2021 182,969 44.8967 8,214,706.68 CEUX 30.12.2021 42,000 44.9113 1,886,273.97 TQEX 30.12.2021 62,344 44.9067 2,799,660.56 AQEU 31.12.2021 192,771 44.7161 8,619,968.47 XPAR 31.12.2021 60,497 44.7258 2,705,775.94 CEUX 31.12.2021 8,957 44.7263 400,613.42 TQEX 31.12.2021 12,812 44.7213 572,969.24 AQEU Total 3,189,128 44.9362 143,307,265.41

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

