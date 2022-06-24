Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TotalEnergies says it's prepared for strike at French refineries

06/24/2022 | 03:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of TotalEnergies at the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France

PARIS (Reuters) -TotalEnergies has taken logistics measures to make sure its network of petrol stations and its clients will be sufficiently supplied throughout the weekend despite a strike hitting its French oil refineries on Friday, a spokesman said.

The CGT union, which wants an immediate increase in wages to compensate for rising inflation, has called for the 24-hour strike after talks with CEO Patrick Pouyanne fell through.

The CGT plans to halt deliveries by truck, train and pipeline, with only minimum flow for production units at three of TotalEnergies' refineries and two depots.

The refineries set to be affected are the 240,000 barrel per day (bpd) Gonfreville refinery, the 119,000 bpd Feyzin refinery and La Mede biorefinery. Fuel storage depots at La Mede and Flanders may also be impacted, the CGT had said

Details on the extent of Friday's walkout were not immediately available.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15aCommonwealth's royal succession stirs unease among Caribbean members
RE
04:12aPoland's unemployment rate falls to 5.1% in May
RE
04:12aIndia c.bank deputy Patra expects inflation to breach 6% for three quarters
RE
04:11aGerman business sentiment clouds over in June
RE
04:08aItalian business confidence climbs in June, consumer morale tumbles
RE
04:04aChinese authority launches probe into Chinese academic database CNKI
RE
04:00aPressure mounts on S.Korea to reopen case of deported N.Korean fishermen
RE
03:58aTotalEnergies says it's prepared for strike at French refineries
RE
03:52aConservative by-election defeats were due to distractions, UK's Raab says
RE
03:51aUganda's president lifts ban on European-backed rights group
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nasdaq listing most likely for Arm - SoftBank's Son
2ZALANDO : Bank of America reiterates its Sell rating
3Aedifica NV/SA: Successful private placement by way of an accelerated b..
4Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited Announces Annual Results for the Year..
5Humble rice bran becomes hot commodity as India scours for edible oils

HOT NEWS