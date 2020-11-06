Log in
Touch Screen Controller IC Market 2020-2024: Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

11/06/2020 | 11:01pm EST

The touch screen controller IC market is expected to grow by USD 6.67 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005425/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Touch Controller IC Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

The adoption of new technologies is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/touch-controller-ic-market-industry-analysis

Touch Controller IC Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the automotive type is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.

Touch Controller IC Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 43% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Taiwan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for Touch Screen Controller IC in APAC.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered:

  • Analog Devices Inc.
  • Cypress Semiconductor Corp.
  • FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd.
  • MELFAS Inc.
  • Microchip Technology Inc.
  • ROHM Co. Ltd.
  • Semtech Corp.
  • Silicon Laboratories Inc.
  • Synaptics Inc.
  • Texas Instruments Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ATMs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Interactive displays - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Smartwatches - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Smart bands - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Tablets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Interactive kiosks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Analog Devices, Inc.
  • Cypress Semiconductor Corp.
  • FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd.
  • MELFAS Inc.
  • Microchip Technology Inc.
  • ROHM Co. Ltd.
  • Semtech Corp.
  • Silicon Laboratories Inc.
  • Synaptics Inc.
  • Texas Instruments Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
