Tough choices ahead for Russia's inflation hawk Nabiullina

* Russian central bank meets on Friday
* Sanctions over Ukraine set to devastate Russian economy
* "Exceptional" Nabiullina has focused on fighting inflation
March 17 (Reuters) - In March 2021, as the Bank of Russia
hiked interest rates for the first time in three years, Governor
Elvira Nabiullina wore a brooch in the shape of a hawk - the
latest in series of such sartorial nods to policy picked up by
the Russian media.
Less than a year later, black-clad and grim-faced,
Nabiullina announced she was more than doubling the bank's
policy rate to 20% and imposing some capital controls as Russia
faced deepening economic isolation over its invasion of Ukraine.
That emergency rate is expected to stay when the central
bank meets on Friday. But limiting the damage from the conflict
could force Nabiullina, who put inflation-targeting at the
centre of policy, off the path of monetary orthodoxy.
Economists polled by central bank last week expected the
economy to shrink 8% this year while inflation reaches 20% as
Russia buckles under the economic backlash from its invasion,
which Moscow has described as a special operation.
Renaissance Capital economist Sofia Donets said Nabiullina's
firmness and consistency had made her an "exceptional" governor,
but added: "Now the game rules are changing again and this is
not the central bank's choice – a new challenge may require
rewriting the handbook."
INFLATION FIGHTER
A surprise appointment in 2013, 58-year-old Nabiullina, an
economist and former advisor to President Vladimir Putin, is the
first woman to chair the central bank, one of Russia's most
respected institutions.
She soon established herself as a committed inflation
fighter, resisting calls from powerful industrialists and the
Economy Ministry for interest rate cuts to revive growth.
"Nabiullina's brooches" added a playful twist to an
otherwise technocratic image.
"To support economic growth we need to lower inflation. This
is our main goal," she said early in her term. "Let me say it
again: monetary stimulus would not be effective in our view."
In December 2021 Nabiullina told Reuters that inflation
staying high could undermine the central bank's credibility.
Those early comments showed her in tune with ordinary
people, who told pollsters inflation was Russia's most pressing
economic problem. She held that line for years, staunchly
defending it against challengers from within Putin's entourage.
"Nabiullina has established a really strong reputation as an
inflation hawk and a credible central bank governor. She floated
the rouble and the (central bank) has cleaned up large parts of
the banking sector under her watch," Capital Economics chief
emerging markets economist William Jackson said.
"It seems clear that she must have had Putin's support to do
this."
CRISIS MEASURES
In 2014, a plunge in prices for oil, Russia's main export,
tipped the economy into crisis. At the same time, Putin's
annexation of Crimea from Ukraine provoked western sanctions and
an investor stampede out of Russian assets.
Nabiullina's decision to let the rouble fall caused pain for
Russians who saw their savings in dollar terms wiped out while
prices of imported goods shot up. A 650 basis point rate hike
was Russia's biggest since the 1998 financial crisis, superseded
only by that on Feb. 28.
But her policies were credited with staving off an economic
meltdown and Nabiullina won several awards for central banking.
Floating the rouble rather than spending to prop it up
helped Nabiullina build up some $640 billion of gold and foreign
exchange reserves to insulate the economy against future crises
- only to find, as Russians queued to salvage their savings in
February, that sanctions meant she could not use them.
Asked in December about reserve management, she said it took
into account geopolitical as well as economic risks.
The Ukraine crisis has already necessitated capital
controls, which Nabiullina had long opposed, and she may yet be
forced to drop her focus on inflation as a policy goal.
"Either the economy operates in a market mode, when capital
flows are formed based on market factors such as exchange rate
and key rate, or capital can no longer move freely, and then the
role of the key rate as a policy instrument is sharply reduced,"
Alfa Bank's chief economist Natalia Orlova said.
TIME UP?
A rare female at the top of Russian officialdom, Nabiullina
made a point of hiring others. She and monetary policy deputy
Ksenia Yudayeva were described in a 2013 profile as the most
qualified team in the central bank's history.
Her modernising drive also saw an institution which a few
years before had not even disclosed the dates of its meetings
hold regular news briefings, although the central bank has said
she will not take questions on Friday.
One unknown is whether Nabiullina will stay on when her
current term expires in June. The central bank declined to
comment on that issue although the rules say Putin must nominate
her or another candidate by March 24.
The Ukraine crisis "will accelerate Russia's shift towards
isolation and autarky", Jackson at Capital Economics said, a
break from the policy stances Nabiullina has championed.
"While I don't think Nabiullina's credibility as a
policymaker is necessarily being questioned, it's unclear
whether she will actually be able to revert to the macroeconomic
orthodoxy that she introduced," he said.
(Reporting by Reuters)