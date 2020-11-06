Toughbuilt Industries : XBRL Q3 2020

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
Document and Entity Information
|
Document and Entity Information - shares
|
9 Months Ended
|
Cover [Abstract]
|
|
|
Entity Registrant Name
|
Toughbuilt Industries, Inc
|
|
Entity Central Index Key
|
0001668370
|
|
Document Type
|
10-Q
|
|
Document Period End Date
|
Sep. 30, 2020
|
|
Amendment Flag
|
false
|
|
Current Fiscal Year End Date
|
--12-31
|
|
Entity Current Reporting Status
|
Yes
|
|
Entity Interactive Data Current
|
Yes
|
|
Entity Filer Category
|
Non-accelerated Filer
|
|
Entity Small Business Flag
|
true
|
|
Entity Emerging Growth Company
|
true
|
|
Entity Ex transition period
|
false
|
|
Entity Shell Company
|
false
|
|
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
|
|
38,414,631
|
Document Fiscal Period Focus
|
Q3
|
|
Document Fiscal Year Focus
|
2020
|
Toughbuilt Industries Inc. published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 22:21:04 UTC