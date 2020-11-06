Log in
Toughbuilt Industries : XBRL Q3 2020

11/06/2020 | 05:22pm EST

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Document and Entity Information

Document and Entity Information - shares
9 Months Ended
Cover [Abstract]
Entity Registrant Name Toughbuilt Industries, Inc
Entity Central Index Key 0001668370
Document Type 10-Q
Document Period End Date Sep. 30, 2020
Amendment Flag false
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business Flag true
Entity Emerging Growth Company true
Entity Ex transition period false
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 38,414,631
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q3
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020

Disclaimer

Toughbuilt Industries Inc. published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 22:21:04 UTC
