Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TourZazz : Leads the Interoperability Charge in Real Estate Technology

06/15/2021 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Based on Data Standards, Interoperability Benefits MLSs, Brokerages, Agents, Home Buyers & Sellers, Revolutionizing a Closed Marketplace into an Open Marketplace

The recent market disruption of real estate showing services has injected fear in the hearts of agents, brokers, and MLS systems alike - all surrounding the ownership of data. Using data standards put forth by the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) and used by MLS systems all over the country, application developers like TourZazz are leveraging this disruption to turn the closed marketplace into an open one. TourZazz is leading the way in the interoperability of systems by using these data standards and committing their API to support other real estate technology providers that adopt interoperability standards.

This democratization of data benefits both home buyers and sellers, giving them (and their agents) the ability to choose the best tools that work for them. In addition, it enhances and protects the privacy consumers are demanding today.

“I am proud to be an active member of RESO, as they are the leader in creating open standards that drive innovation in real estate technology. I recognize how standards and interoperability allow for faster software development, tighter integrations, and scalable tools that cross marketplaces - all of which produce more accurate, robust, and informative data. This is all to improve efficiency in delivering an enhanced customer and agent experience,” said David Gumpper, Business Intelligence and Technology Consultant for WAV Group, and former Board of Directors and Chairperson of Broker Advisory Workgroup for RESO.

“TourZazz is the poster child for interoperability, confident that open marketplaces lead to improved efficiency, effectiveness and choice for the entire ecosystem surrounding home buying and selling. We fundamentally believe that holistic ecosystems built upon the same source of truth empowers choice and delivers the best products in the technology stack, lifting the industry like a rising tide,” said Tom West, Lead Investor and Advisor to TourZazz.

TourZazz is a modern showing solution that focuses on the home buyer and the buyer’s agent, offering a modern showing experience for both. For agents, building tour itineraries, coordinating with listing agents and working with client constraints will now be a breeze. The TourZazz platform uses modern technology such as AI, geolocation and data standards which reduces manual processes that often took hours to mere minutes. For homebuyers, having a modern interface -- compared to printed MLS datasheets -- means that notes can be taken online, tours and property information can be shared with family and friends, and collaboration with their agent is efficient, clean, and effortless.

What’s more, TourZazz releases listing showing services’ functionality, enabling both buyers’ agents and listing agents to better serve clients with one tool for managing home tours and seller listings, providing exceptional, concierge-level services to both buyers and sellers. The TourZazz listing management service will now be free to MLSs, brokerages and agents.

About TourZazz

TourZazz, the patent-pending, artificial intelligence-powered software, modernizes the entire showing and tour management process for all by automating communications and appointment confirmations, and empowering agents to deliver concierge-level experiences to customers. With TourZazz, buyer agents schedule efficient tours in minutes without using call centers, and listing agents manage showing availability in an easy-to-use interface. Additionally, brokerages now have insights and analytics into buyer agency to better retain, recruit, and support their agents in their business. MLS and Brokerages are encouraged to request a demo. Learn more at tourzazz.ai.

About WAV Group

WAV Group is real estate’s leading consulting and research firm, offering a depth of experience in technology, strategic planning, research, business development, Mergers & Acquisition and valuation advisory, content creation, public relations, sales, product development and marketing in the real estate industry. Clients include some of the largest MLSs in North America, international real estate franchise organizations, large independent brokerages, technology companies, and trade associations. WAV Group partners have been CEOs, executive team members, or founders of Fortune 100 and venture-funded corporations and approach each relationship with a clear understanding of the challenges that face each client’s businesses today.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:15aTWO YEARS IN A ROW : J.d. power ranks wawanesa #1 in customer satisfaction among auto insurers in california
GL
08:15aSYNIVERSE  : and AlefEdge Combine to Support Enterprises in Creating Their Own 5G Edge Networks
BU
08:15aKENSINGTON  : Launches Cutting-Edge Cross-Platform Biometric Authentication Solutions
BU
08:15aMarathon Digital Holdings Set to Join the Russell 2000® Index
GL
08:15aCYCLO THERAPEUTICS  : Announces Launch of New Website
BU
08:15aJonathan Freger, CTO and Co-Founder of WebPurify, Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council
BU
08:15aPANASAS  : Hires Industry Veteran Fred Vasofsky as It Steps Up Push Into Federal and Other Verticals
BU
08:15aPalisade Bio Launches Clinical Steering Committee to Provide Clinical Oversight and Guide Preparation for Late-Stage Clinical Trials of LB1148 in Accelerating Postoperative Return of Bowel Function and Reduction of Post-Surgical Adhesions
GL
08:15aNature Biotechnology Publishes Editorial Highlighting n-Lorem's Progress and Ambitious Non-Profit Drug Discovery Model for Patients With Ultra-Rare Diseases
BU
08:15aHD Medical Signs Distribution Agreement with Stethoscope.com for HD Steth Intelligent Stethoscope with Integrated ECG
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : After 17 years, truce nears in U.S.-Europe jet subsidy war
4Gold steadies on dollar retreat; focus on Fed meeting
5Shares in record-setting spree as Fed meeting looms

HOT NEWS