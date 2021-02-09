Tourism - 4th quarter of 2020

In the Q4 2020, the total number of guests accommodated in collective accommodation establishments decreased by 85.9%, year-on-year (y-o-y), and the number of overnight stays of guests in collective accommodation establishments decreased by 81.3%, y-o-y. Restrictions of accommodation services in autumn resulted in a slump in the number of guests comparable to that during the first spring wave of the coronavirus crisis.

For the whole year 2020, collective accommodation establishments reported decreases both in the number of arrivals and overnight stays. 10.8 million guests accommodated in collective accommodation establishments; they spent 31.2 million nights there.

The number of overnight stays of guestsin collective accommodation establishments reached 2.1 million nights in total in the Q4 2020, which was by 81.3% less compared to the corresponding period of 2019. To put it in absolute numbers, it was a decrease by 9.2 million nights. The number of overnight stays of guests from the Czech Republic (CR) decreased by 62.4%. As for guests from abroad, the number of overnight stays decreased by 95.7%, y-o-y.

In the Q4 2020, 663 thousand guestsaccommodated in collective accommodation establishments, which was a decrease by over 4 million arrivals, y-o-y. To put it in relative numbers, it was a decrease by 85.9% and the number of domestic guests was by 73.3% lower. 2.5 million less foreign guests came compared to the year 2019, which was a decrease by 96.0%. All monitored categories of accommodation reported a slump in the number of accommodated guests. In the year-on-year comparison, the highest number of guests were lacked by four-star hotels (decrease by 1.6 million, -88.7%) followed by three-star accommodations (drop by 1.2 million; -85.4%), and boarding houses, in which the number of accommodated guests decreased by 351 thousand (-76%).

As for a regional comparison, the number of guests decreased in all Regions of the Czech Republic. In the Q4 2020, the deepest slump occurred in the Capital City of Prague (Hl. m. Praha Region), to which by 1.9 million less guests arrived (-92.9%) and the number of overnight stays decreased by 4.4 million (-93.2%). In the Karlovarský Region, the decrease also exceeded one million nights (-79.0%).



Development in 2020

Last year, the number of guests decreased after having grown for several years continually. The number of guests accommodated in collective accommodation establishments in 2020 reached 10.8 million, which was by 11.2 million less than in 2019 (decrease by 51%). Almost 8 million of domestic guests accommodated there, i.e. by 28% less compared to the previous year. There were by 74.4% less foreigners accommodated in Czechia (decrease by 8.1 million of arrivals).

The number of overnight stays in collective accommodation establishments reached 31.2 million nights last year, which was a decrease by 45.3%, year-on-year. The number of nights spent there by domestic tourists decreased by 20.3%, as for foreigners it was by 72.9% lower.

The worldwide pandemic considerably limited possibility to travel last year and therefore all source foreign markets remained deep below their results from the preceding years. Germany continued to be the most important source country as for arrivals of foreign guests; 819 thousand guests came from there and accommodated in the Czech Republic (-60.6%). Poland ranked second with 287 thousand arrivals (-57.3%) and Slovakia was the third; 271 thousand guests came from there (-63.4%). Arrivals from far destinations decreased the most considerably, e.g. only 6.4% of tourists from China accommodated in the CR compared to the year 2019.



______________________

Notes:

Responsible head at the CZSO: Marie Boušková, Director of the Trade, Transport, Services, Tourism, and Environmental Statistics Department, phone number (+420) 274 052 935, e-mail: marie.bouskova@czso.cz Contact person: Pavel Vančura, Head of the Tourism and Environmental Statistics Unit, phone number (+420) 274 052 096, e-mail: pavel.vancura@czso.cz Method of data acquisition: direct survey of the CZSO in collective accommodation establishments End of data collection: 22 January 2021 End of data processing: 1 February 2021 Related data set: https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/tourism_ekonNext News Release will be published on: 10 May 2021