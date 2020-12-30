Tourist Activity deepened contraction in November

According to the flash estimate, in November 2020, the tourist accommodation sector should have registered 415.7 thousand guests and 950.5 thousand overnight stays, corresponding to year-on-year rates of change of -76.3% and -76.7%, respectively (-59.7% and -63.3% in October, in the same order). Overnight stays of residents will have decreased by 58.6% (-21.7% in October) and those of non-residents will have fallen by 85.2% (-76.4% in the previous month).

In November, 46.4% of tourist accommodation establishments would have been closed or did not received guests (32.1% in October).

Despite the circumstances determined by the COVID-19 pandemic, Statistics Portugal calls for the best collaboration by companies, families and public entities in responding to Statistics Portugal's data requests. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, crucially depends on this collaboration, which Statistics Portugal thanks in advance.