Tourist activity with more intense reductions in October, Algarve kept the increase in overnight stays of residents

The tourist accommodation sector registered 1.0 million guests and 2.3 million overnight stays in October 2020, corresponding to year-on-year rates of change of -59.7% and -63.3% respectively (-53.0% and -53.4% in September 2020, in the same order). Overnight stays of residents declined by 21.7% (-8.6% in September) and those of non-residents decreased by 76.4% (-71.8% in the previous month).

Total revenue recorded a rate of change of -67.7% (-59.1% in September) amounting to EUR 126.2 million. Revenue from accommodation was EUR 90.7 million, decreasing by 68.7% (-59.5% in the previous month).

In October, 32.1% of the tourist accommodation establishments were closed or had no movement of guests (25.9% in September).

In October, considering the whole set of means of accommodation (tourist accommodation establishments, camping and holiday camps, and youth hostels), there were 1.1 million guests and 2.6 million overnight stays, corresponding to rates of change of -58.5% and -61.2% respectively (-51.6% and -51.2% in September, in the same order).

