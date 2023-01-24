Tourists swarm gambling hub Macau over Lunar New Year after COVID curbs dropped

The influx of tourists into the former Portuguese colony, which has had only a trickle of tourists since the start of the pandemic, comes after Beijing reopened its borders with the rest of the world for the first time in three years in January. Macau had only 15,000 average daily visits in 2022. "It's very nice that the Chinese government has reopened the border again, so I can go anywhere freely and do not need to quarantine and visit my relatives," said a woman visiting from Hong Kong, who gave her surname as Wong. Many hotel resorts on Macau's Las Vegas style strip have been sold out for the holiday period, executives said. Inside the city's opulent casino resorts, visitors milled through retail stores such as Sands China's gondola filled Venetian property, while others clamoured for photos at popular tourist spots including the landmark Ruins of St Paul's. Local residents said they hoped the rise in visitors would bring a permanent boost to the city's beleaguered economy. "It's a huge difference compared to the lockdown policies during COVID and it feels like the economy can recover quickly, but I am still unemployed now because of COVID," said a local man surnamed Chan.

(Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Lam Yik