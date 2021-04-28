Tower MSA Partners : Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit

Tower MSA Partners, a Medicare Set-Aside and Medicare Secondary Payer compliance services company, has completed its SOC 2 Type II audit.

The SOC 2 Type II audit reports on a service organization’s non-financial reporting controls and processes as they relate to the Trust Services Criteria developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). It tests the organization’s controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy over an extended period of time.

“From the beginning, Tower has been committed to technology driven processes to bring efficiency and measured results to our clients. The SOC 2 Type II attestation demonstrates how our corporate governance effectively assesses and manages risks and ensures the integrity of the systems and processes delivered by Tower and its business partners to execute the same high level of protection throughout the supply chain,” said Tower CEO Rita Wilson. “I’m extremely proud of this leadership team and its accomplishments.”

Conducted by KirkpatrickPrice, the audit verified the fairness of the presentation of management’s description of the service organization’s system and the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of the controls to achieve the related control objectives included in the description throughout a specified period.

“Tower delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on its controls,” said KirkpatrickPrice President Joseph Kirkpatrick.

About Tower MSA Partners

Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, Tower MSA Partners’ services include settlement consultations, pre-MSA Triage, clinical interventions, and MSA preparation, submission and oversight through acceptance and claim closure. Section 111 Reporting, conditional payment resolutions, second opinions on MSAs, medical cost projections and life care plans are among its other offerings. Visit www.towermsa.com and subscribe to https://towermsa.com/blog/.

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over a thousand clients in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security practices and internal controls. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, connect with KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn, or subscribe to its YouTube channel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005927/en/