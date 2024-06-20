LONDON (Reuters) - Anthony Catachanas, former chief executive of investment firm Victory Hill, has launched a new UK-based asset management firm, Tower Peak Partners, focused on the green transition of industry.

TPP has started fund-raising for several strategies across private equity, infrastructure and natural capital investments out of offices in London and New York and plans to open additional sites in Rio de Janeiro and Panama City, it said.

Alongside Catachanas as CEO, the new firm includes Denis Sedes as chief financial and chief risk officer; Wolfgang Bischoff as chief investment officer; and Luke Apicella as chief investment officer for North America.

The team previously worked at companies including Mizuho, Goldman Sachs, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, PGIM and Siemens, TPP said in a statement.

"There is a real opportunity to help provide the support and scale needed to achieve industrial change for a decarbonised economy, whilst also driving returns for investors by targeting under-penetrated parts of the infrastructure investment market," Catachanas said.

