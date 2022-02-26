Log in
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Town near Ukraine's Kyiv hit by missiles, oil terminal on fire

02/26/2022 | 11:31pm EST
(Reuters) -Russian missiles have hit the Ukrainian town of Vasylkiv southwest of the capital, Kyiv, setting an oil terminal ablaze, the town's mayor said on Sunday.

"The enemy wants to destroy everything around," Natalia Balasinovich said in a video posted online.

Photographs and video posted online showed large flames rising under the night sky. The authorities warned residents to be on alert for toxic fumes.

Also on Sunday morning, Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Luhansk province said an oil terminal was blown up by a Ukrainian missile in the town of Rovenky.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov in Moscow; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.07% 98.4 Delayed Quote.27.69%
OIL TERMINAL S.A. 2.11% 0.1695 End-of-day quote.-0.59%
WTI -2.95% 91.923 Delayed Quote.25.71%
