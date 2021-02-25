Toyota Mobility Foundation : Designates First Mobility Pilot Technologies and Collaborators for Indiana Future Mobility District Initiative

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) and Energy Systems Network (ESN) designates May Mobility and Udelv as the first two deployments of the Future Mobility District initiative. The Future Mobility District initiative, established in collaboration with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), aims to foster innovation through industry partnerships and propel research and development in advanced mobility technologies in Indiana. TMF has established the Future Mobility District initiative in support of Toyota's mission of Mobility for All and commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, in this case to the Goal # 11 of Sustainable Cities and Communities.

The Future Mobility District will support deployments focused on improving overall movement of people and goods to validate their role in the changing mobility ecosystem. Designed with local community input, this human-centered framework will facilitate implementation activities and commercialization of an array of cooperative options.

May Mobility, a leader in autonomous vehicle (AV) technology and shuttle operations, will begin operating two 6-month non-concurrent AV shuttle services for passengers in the cities of Indianapolis and Fishers. The Indianapolis deployment is designed to increase mobility options by providing a connection from the nearby Vermont Station – along IndyGO's Red Line – to areas west of downtown. The fixed-route service will be open to the general public when operations begin in May 2021 and will include five Lexus RX450h vehicles equipped with May Mobility's autonomous technology alongside one wheelchair-accessible Polaris GEM shuttle.

"The May Mobility team is thrilled to be partnering with the Toyota Mobility Foundation and Energy Systems Network to bring this new AV shuttle service to Indianapolis and Fishers," said Edwin Olson, co-founder and CEO of May Mobility. "Our mission is to offer safe, reliable and accessible transportation options that can seamlessly integrate with the available public and private services. And with every new deployment, we are able to expand our capabilities to better serve the riders and communities."

Prior to launching its operations, May Mobility will establish its regional headquarters at the Indiana Internet of Things (IoT) Lab in Fishers. Founded in 2017, the Indiana IoT Lab is one of the nation's first to bring together various players in the growing IoT sector and contributes to making central Indiana a thriving hub of innovation, education, and networking opportunities. May Mobility will subsequently commence autonomous vehicle operations in Fishers in November 2021.

We've built our community to be smart and entrepreneurial in both business and lifestyle to make way for opportunities such as this," said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. "The partnership with ESN, Toyota Mobility Foundation, and May Mobility allows Fishers to be at the forefront of personal mobility in Indiana."

Udelv, the world's leading autonomous delivery platform for last and middle mile delivery, improves living quality in cities by reducing overall traffic and carbon footprint through their highly effective and innovative Delivery Management System (DMS), comprised of an automated cargo pod (the uPod®) and a cloud-based operating system, the UdelvOS. Udelv's DMS is the only true contactless delivery system in the world. Through Udelv's uPod, goods are retrieved from an individual compartment by consumers without direct contact with the vehicle's driver. Udelv will begin operations of their program in 2021 in Indianapolis with one Toyota Sienna equipped with their innovative DMS technology.

"We are excited to now also deploy our platform on a Toyota Sienna in Indianapolis and allow for true contactless delivery and improved customer service levels while lowering cost and pollution in the process", says Daniel Laury, CEO of Udelv.

"As we actively pursue Mobility for All through our Future Mobility District initiative, we want to continue to partner with like-minded organizations like Udelv and May Mobility who understand the importance of advancing innovation in mobility through community engagement," shared Ryan Klem, Director of Programs for the Toyota Mobility Foundation. "We are confident they are key players in helping to build the future of sustainable cities and communities.

"The introduction of the Indiana Future Mobility District's first two mobility services are major steps forward for defining the initiative and validating its model for cost-effective and cooperative mobility technologies," said Matt Peak, managing director, ESN. "The integration of additive technologies into the region's existing transportation resources will continue to push central Indiana to the cutting edge of innovation and help inform deployment strategies in other regions."

Additional details about the Future Mobility District initiative deployments and how to get involved will be made available in the coming months leading up to the launch of these pilots.

About Toyota Mobility Foundation

The Toyota Mobility Foundation was established in August 2014 to support the development of a more mobile society. The Foundation aims to support strong and equitable mobility systems. It utilizes Toyota's expertise in technology, safety, and the environment, working in collaboration with universities, government, non-profit organizations, research institutions and other organizations to address mobility issues around the world. Solutions till date have aimed at resolving urban transportation problems, expanding the utilization of multi-modal mobility and developing solutions for future generations.



About Energy Systems Network

ESN is an Indianapolis-based nonprofit initiative focused on the development of the advanced energy technology and transportation sectors. Over the last decade, ESN has collaborated with a range of industry, academia, and government partners to deliver sustainable energy and mobility solutions, including electric car sharing, vehicle-to-smart grid communications, mobility-as-a-service, and others. ESN's mission is to leverage its network of global thought leaders to develop integrated energy solutions to increase quality of life for today and tomorrow. The company's focus is to: reduce costs, emissions and waste; influence policy; and advance technological innovation. For more information, and to download Emerging Mobility Technologies and Trends, visit www.energysystemsnetwork.com.



About IEDC

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) leads the state of Indiana's economic development efforts, helping businesses launch, grow and locate in the state. Governed by a 15-member board chaired by Governor Eric J. Holcomb, the IEDC manages many initiatives, including performance-based tax credits, workforce training grants, innovation and entrepreneurship resources, public infrastructure assistance, and talent attraction and retention efforts. For more information about the IEDC, visit www.iedc.in.gov.

About May Mobility

May Mobility is a leader in autonomous vehicle technology development and deployment. With more than 270,000 autonomous rides to date, May Mobility is committed to delivering safe, efficient and sustainable shuttle solutions designed to complement today's public transportation options. The company's ultimate goal is to realize a world where self-driving systems make transportation more accessible and reliable, the roads safer, and encourage better land use in order to foster more green, vibrant, and livable spaces. For more information, visit maymobility.com.

About Udelv

On a mission to improve people's lives, road safety and deliver a sustainable industry, Udelv is revolutionizing the logistics space with its Autonomous Delivery Vans (ADV), built specifically for last and middle mile delivery on public roads. Founded in California in late 2017 by Daniel Laury and Akshat Patel, Udelv's mission is to revolutionize delivery and shape the future of autonomous deliveries. In January 2018, Udelv successfully accomplished the first ever autonomous delivery on public roads. Udelv has since completed nearly 30,000 deliveries for multiple merchants in CA, AZ and TX and is preparing for expansion in many other states. Udelv is the leader in the last and middle mile logistics space through its proprietary delivery & access platform. Udelv's focus on autonomous vehicles paired with its uPod delivery technology enable long-range and high-capacity deliveries that are eco, business and customer friendly. For more information, visit www.udelv.com.

About City of Fishers

The City of Fishers is a suburb of Indianapolis, Indiana, located in Hamilton County and was named #1 Place to Live in the US by Money Magazine in 2017. Under the leadership of Mayor Scott Fadness, Fishers is known as a smart, vibrant, and entrepreneurial city through its neighborhood development, dedication to supporting high-growth companies, and innovative city processes. With a population of 91,832 (2017), Fishers is one of the fastest growing communities in Indiana and has received national accolades for entrepreneurship, livability, and safety. City branding guidelines and logos can be downloaded here.



