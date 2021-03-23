Log in
Toyota Stadium and Mobilitie Bringing 5G to FC Dallas Fans

03/23/2021 | 02:56pm EDT
Mobilitie, the largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm in the nation, is bringing 5G connectivity to Toyota Stadium, home of Major League Soccer club FC Dallas. Located in Frisco, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, the 20,500-seat stadium complex is also the home to the National Soccer Hall of Fame which opened in 2018.

“Mobilitie’s expertise deploying wireless networks in MLS stadiums made it an easy decision to choose them as our partner, and they continue to provide the latest mobile technologies and wireless capabilities for our fans,” said Jimmy Smith, Chief Operating Officer for FC Dallas. “Our FC Dallas fans are some of the best in the MLS and we’re thrilled to bring them high-speed connectivity,” added Melissa Jannetta, Vice President of Business Development for FC Dallas.

With the latest upgrades, the network will feature DAS and DRAN layers to provide high-speed coverage and capacity for all areas of the stadium including the stands, suites and concourse, as well as the tailgating area. Spectators and fans throughout Toyota Stadium will be connected on all sides of the pitch, ensuring the game-winning kick can be uploaded before the announcer finishes yelling “Goal!”

“We’ve designed a multilayer high-speed wireless network for Toyota Stadium that will provide a best-in-class experience for all attendees and fans,” said Michael Curry, VP of Wireless Solutions at Mobilitie. “It’s exciting for us to provide next generation 5G solutions for major league sporting venues like Toyota Stadium. The upgraded network will enable the fans to stay connected with family and friends while watching the match and cheering on the FC Dallas club.”

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a veteran provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie’s Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.


© Business Wire 2021
