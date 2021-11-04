Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Toyota lifts annual profit outlook on a weaker yen

11/04/2021 | 01:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen on the bonnet of a newly launched Camry Hybrid electric vehicle at a hotel in New Delhi

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp reported a better-than-expected 48% rise in second-quarter operating profit and raised its earnings outlook on Thursday as it benefited from a rebound in vehicle demand and a weaker yen.

It raised its full-year profit forecast to 2.8 trillion yen ($24.5 billion) from 2.5 trillion yen, but said that without the favourable currency impact, it was "in substance a downward revision due to raw material cost increases".

Its operating profit of 750 billion yen for the three months to Sept. 30 was higher than a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 593.3 billion yen.

Hit by a global chips shortage, the maker of the RAV4 SUV crossover and Prius hybrid lowered its full-year sales target to 10.29 million vehicles from 10.55 million.

It also announced a share buyback of up to 150 billion yen or 0.86% of shares.

($1 = 114.1700 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Kim Coghill and Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:20aToyota lifts annual profit outlook on a weaker yen
RE
01:19aU.S. embassy in Ethiopia allows voluntary departure of some staff, family
RE
01:18aAnalysis-As Fed kicks off taper, some investors seek to dial down risk
RE
01:10aFED'S POWELL AND ECB'S LAGARDE TO MARKETS : Hold your rate hike horses
RE
01:03aGoogle to allow third party app payments in S.Korea
RE
12:52aDollar stems losses, sterling waits for key BoE meet
RE
12:51aChina stocks rise on consumer staples boost; Hong Kong gains
RE
12:50aDollar stems losses, sterling waits for key BoE meet
RE
12:46aCopper rises as Fed signals no immediate rate hike
RE
12:44aStocks rise as Fed tapers without tantrums, BoE takes the stage
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Deere considers rejected offer as its "best and final"; strike continue..
2Wall St record run rolls on after Fed unveils anticipated bond-buying '..
3Toyota lifts annual profit outlook on a weaker yen
4Google to allow third party app payments in S.Korea
5China's Lenovo beats chip shortage to post 65% rise in Q2 profit

HOT NEWS