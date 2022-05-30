Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Toyota misses April global production target due to COVID, parts shortage

05/30/2022 | 12:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Employees of Toyota Motor Corp. work on assembly line in Toyota

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it missed its global production target for April as COVID-19 outbreaks and a parts shortage slowed its post-pandemic recovery.

The world's largest automaker by sales produced 692,259 vehicles last month, a 9.1% drop from the same month last year, and falling short of an earlier plan of making about 750,000 vehicles worldwide.

The numbers raise questions over the severity of the pandemic-hit supply chains and how the disruption will affect production in the coming months.

Toyota last week downgraded its global production plan for June to around 800,000 vehicles due to the impact of COVID-19 containment measures in China and signalled the possibility of lowering its full-year output plan of 9.7 million vehicles.

The automaker on Monday also said global sales dropped 11.1% in April versus the same month a year earlier to 763,708 vehicles. Domestic sales, excluding sales of units Daihatsu and Hino Motors Ltd, tumbled almost 17% to 103,143 vehicles.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:14aHiking of rice price by Thailand, Vietnam "impossible" - Thai rice export body
RE
01:13aIndian shares rise more than 1% on tech rally
RE
01:11aUkraine war hits Africa's most vulnerable as aid costs spike
RE
01:11aThai April factory output rises 0.56% y/y, below forecast
RE
01:10aJapan PM Kishida's support hits highest ever as election nears -Nikkei
RE
01:08aColombia outsider candidate Hernandez may weaken leftist Petro's rebel status
RE
01:03aS.Korea export growth seen rebounding in May; inflation tops 5%- Reuters poll
RE
01:01aAnalysis-How the Ukraine conflict is reshaping global oil markets
RE
12:59aAs shortage persists, Reckitt tightens grip on U.S. baby formula market
RE
12:56aMultiple Shanghai metro lines ask workers to prepare for June 1 resumption - state media
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan's SoftBank cuts borrowing from Mizuho, Goldman Sachs
2Shell greenlights $2.5 bln Crux gas project off Australia
3New Zealand aims to boost competition in supermarket sector
4Ferrotec : Notice of the Start of Bankruptcy Proceedings by a Chinese S..
5Coal India to import for first time in years as power shortages loom

HOT NEWS