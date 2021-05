Iwate's two production lines and the Miyagi Ohira plant in eastern Japan will be suspended from three to eight days, affecting production of models including the C-HR and the small SUV Yaris Cross, the company said in a statement.

The suspension will affect the production of 20,000 vehicles, a spokeswoman said.

