Tozour Energy Systems : Offers Heating Solutions for Schools Preparing for Winter

The heat is on — or it will be soon in the Philadelphia and South Jersey schools that are preparing for the fall chill. Most if not all school districts select an October date for when their buildings’ heaters are cleaned, serviced and prepared for operation, and Tozour Energy Systems is ready to help.

Tozour, a full-service HVAC and building automation provider, assists school districts that are prepping to keep students warm. From heating equipment to boiler parts, as well as year-round service agreements, Tozour has what it takes to get the job done this fall and winter.

Tozour-Trane Parts and Supplies stores have everything building teams need to get HVAC units running optimally, including maintenance kits. Other vital parts available include igniters, controls, combustion blowers, air/fuel valves and condensate traps, to name a few. Tozour’s three Parts and Supplies locations are in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; Pleasantville, New Jersey; and Moorestown, New Jersey.

For school districts and building owners in need of a new system, either before a breakdown or in the event of an emergency replacement, Tozour features the AERCO line. AERCO provides the highest-quality products and system designs that deliver energy-saving, compact space heating with the greatest efficiency and performance. AERCO boilers include Benchmark and Benchmark Platinum, AM Series, and MFC (multi-fuel condensing).

“This time of year always calls for extra preparation for schools and office buildings,” said Bill Artosky, vice president of sales, Tozour Energy Systems. “We want to ensure that students are staying warm as the weather turns. Tozour-Trane Parts and Supplies stores have exactly what you need to keep your building systems working properly this time of year.”

Also, since the frigid cold can cause problems for pumps and plumbing lines, these should receive an October checkup too. Tozour offers Thrush and Amtrol parts, including replacement pumps, seal kits, impellers, motors, expansion tanks and more.

And while schools are focused on the here and now with heaters, it’s never too early to look ahead to 2022 and air-conditioning needs. The HVAC industry continues to see rising costs in equipment, parts and supplies, as well as longer lead times in acquiring these things due to supply chain issues.

Tozour is the factory-authorized Trane parts and supplies provider in the Philadelphia and South Jersey areas. This gives customers exclusive access to a team of dedicated service technicians, as well as to an inventory of Trane rental equipment, parts and supplies.

For more information and to learn how Tozour experts can help your building cut costs and save energy, please visit tozourenergy.com.

ABOUT TOZOUR ENERGY SYSTEMS

Tozour Energy Systems is a full-service HVAC and building automation provider based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and is a franchise of Trane, a business of Trane Technologies. The company provides customers with a diverse range of solutions, including building automation; HVAC mechanical services; energy conservation services; and parts, supplies and responsive technical support throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Named one of the “Best Places to Work” by Philadelphia Business Journal, Tozour Energy Systems is a member of Green Building United. For more information, visit tozourenergy.com.

