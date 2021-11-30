Track owner guilty in Toronto go-kart fatality

TSSA prosecution results in record fine

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Toronto go-kart company has been found guilty under the Amusement Devices regulation of the Technical Standards and Safety Act 2000 and issued a record fine of $600,000 in connection with a fatal incident at the go-kart facility in the summer of 2018, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) announced today.

On September 20, 2018, Sahar Kapadia of Mississauga, Ontario died following an incident at the 401 Mini-Indy in Etobicoke that occurred on September 16, 2018, when the victim was riding a go-kart and the scarf she was wearing became entangled in the rear axle of the kart.

The Ontario Court of Justice found that 401 Mini-Indy, the license holder of a permit allowing them to operate go-karts, was guilty of causing the operation of an unsafe device by permitting a patron to operate a kart while wearing a scarf, which is a known hazard. Since 2007, in Ontario, licensees such as 401 Mini-Indy, and their employees who operate the devices, are required to have patrons who have long hair or who are wearing loose clothing, such as scarves, secure the hair or clothing, or refuse to allow the patron to ride if the hair or clothing is not secured. Entanglement of hair or clothing in the rear components of go-karts is a known hazard.

The TSSA investigation determined that Mrs. Kapadia and her sister-in-law, who were both wearing scarves, were permitted by the operator 401 Mini-Indy to ride the go-karts without being required to secure their scarves.

“We are saddened by this tragedy,” said Roger Neate, Director, Elevating and Amusement Devices, TSSA. “The court’s decision should send a harsh warning to licensees who do not comply with safety regulations that they will be prosecuted and face consequences.”

