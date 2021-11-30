Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Track owner guilty in Toronto go-kart fatality

11/30/2021 | 11:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Toronto go-kart company has been found guilty under the Amusement Devices regulation of the Technical Standards and Safety Act 2000 and issued a record fine of $600,000 in connection with a fatal incident at the go-kart facility in the summer of 2018, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) announced today.

On September 20, 2018, Sahar Kapadia of Mississauga, Ontario died following an incident at the 401 Mini-Indy in Etobicoke that occurred on September 16, 2018, when the victim was riding a go-kart and the scarf she was wearing became entangled in the rear axle of the kart.

The Ontario Court of Justice found that 401 Mini-Indy, the license holder of a permit allowing them to operate go-karts, was guilty of causing the operation of an unsafe device by permitting a patron to operate a kart while wearing a scarf, which is a known hazard. Since 2007, in Ontario, licensees such as 401 Mini-Indy, and their employees who operate the devices, are required to have patrons who have long hair or who are wearing loose clothing, such as scarves, secure the hair or clothing, or refuse to allow the patron to ride if the hair or clothing is not secured. Entanglement of hair or clothing in the rear components of go-karts is a known hazard.

The TSSA investigation determined that Mrs. Kapadia and her sister-in-law, who were both wearing scarves, were permitted by the operator 401 Mini-Indy to ride the go-karts without being required to secure their scarves.

“We are saddened by this tragedy,” said Roger Neate, Director, Elevating and Amusement Devices, TSSA. “The court’s decision should send a harsh warning to licensees who do not comply with safety regulations that they will be prosecuted and face consequences.”  

About TSSA                               

Throughout Ontario, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) enforces provincial safety regulations and enhances public safety. TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services includes public education, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support, enforcement, and prosecution activities.


Alexandra Campbell
Technical Standards & Safety Authority
416-734-6227
media@tssa.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:44aFIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC - Final Results
PR
11:44aLululemon sues Peloton over 'copy-cat' workout apparel
AQ
11:44aPVR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:43aBANCFIRST CORP /OK/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11:43aBlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
11:42aVolkswagen CEO, under fire over strategy, positive over recent talks
RE
11:42aFunding awarded to Cranfield to support new technology in zero emissions challenge
AQ
11:41aMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Deorbits WorldView-4 Satellite
PU
11:41aValidation Workshop of Namibia's Strategy on the Implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement and Media Sensitization and Capacity Building on the AfCFTA Agreement
PU
11:41aInvitation to comment on a discussion document on the proposed arrangements to support operational continuity in resolution
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
2Fed likely to discuss faster bond-buying taper at next meeting, Powell ..
3Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, Beyond Meat, Booking, Merck, Pfizer...
4EMEA Morning Briefing : UPDATE: Stocks to Fall, Moderna CEO Says Existi..
5Robinhood, others win dismissal of meme stock 'short squeeze' lawsuit

HOT NEWS