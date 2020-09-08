Track the Sudden Conversion to Renewable Fuels

BOULDER, Colo., Sep 08, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Jacobsen Publishing has launched a hub for tracking the rapidly changing landscape of fuel producers adopting renewables, with a focus on renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuels and co-processing operations.



The special coverage includes tracking on:

* Current US Renewable Diesel Production Refineries

* US Co-Processing Refineries

* US Refinery Conversions and New Builds

* Renewable Diesel Facilities List with 10 Year Projections

* Renewable Diesel Feedstock Balance Sheets

* Price Forecasting and Supply and Demand Analysis



The Jacobsen's position between agriculture and energy gives them a practical and insightful understanding of how these two industries will converge at an ever-increasing rate in the upcoming year.



Access to the hub is available to the public and can be accessed at https://thejacobsen.com/renewable-fuels/



About the Jacobsen:



The Jacobsen has been a price reporting agency since 1865 which puts us in a rarefied field of companies that have survived for so long. We set the benchmark for a wide range of commodities trading as a result of our unbiased, rigorous, neutral position in the market. Our team is unparalleled in experience on supply-demand fundamentals, reporting and forecasting in both long-standing and emerging markets.



Please contact George Morris at George [at] thejacobsen.com for more information.



