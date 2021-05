ETFs providing exposure to Taiwanese Stocks lost 3.48% on Tuesday but saw $6M inflows, bringing the year-to-date cumulated returns to 15.1% and the year-to-date net flows to $517.4M. 19 ETFs tracking 15 indices are included in the segment for a total of $11.7bn of assets under management.

