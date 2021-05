Cybersecurity ETFs such as CYBR had a positive day on Friday (+2.38%) even though the theme is still in the red year-to-date, with returns ranging from -16% to -2% for 2021. This did not stop investors which are pouring money in the theme. CYBR saw $44 million inflows this year bringing its assets to $101 million.

