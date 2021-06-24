Log in
TrackInsight: ETF launches of the week: XPND, DFAS, DFAT

06/24/2021 | 09:45am EDT
Many ETFs are launched every week, offering new investment opportunities to all types of investors.

Many ETFs are launched every week, offering new investment opportunities to all types of investors. Last week, First Trust Advisors launched its latest actively managed ETF for those who want to participate in the growth of the technological innovation theme, the First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) that it has already accumulated 1.05% as of June 22.

It was also the week Dimensional Fund Advisors extended its ETF offering by converting four US tax-managed mutual funds into active transparent ETFs listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), offering a tool to manage capital gains with minimal tax impact.

To know more about these recently launched ETFs and review all their details, continue here.

Find and compare over 7,000 ETFs with our free tools:


