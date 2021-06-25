TrackInsight: ETFs following FTSE Russell indices had strong inflows

This week five BlackRock ETFs recorded strong inflows raising $13.5bn, the ETF that experienced the biggest inflows was the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF with $6.7bn, bringing the total AUM to $67.9bn.

This kind of unexpected surges can occur for multiple reasons, but all these ETFs have experienced over the years at least one sudden major inflow, followed almost immediately by a corresponding outflow. This is also known as a “heartbeat trade”, and is a legal transaction that is used by fund investors to defer taxes.

