Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: ETFs following FTSE Russell indices had strong inflows

06/25/2021 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This week five BlackRock ETFs recorded strong inflows raising $13.5bn.

This week five BlackRock ETFs recorded strong inflows raising $13.5bn, the ETF that experienced the biggest inflows was the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF with $6.7bn, bringing the total AUM to $67.9bn.

This kind of unexpected surges can occur for multiple reasons, but all these ETFs have experienced over the years at least one sudden major inflow, followed almost immediately by a corresponding outflow. This is also known as a “heartbeat trade”, and is a legal transaction that is used by fund investors to defer taxes.

Find and compare over 7,000 ETFs with our free tools:


© www.trackinsight.com 2021
Latest news
10:39aEXASOL  : Präsentation des Vorstands in Englisch (wesentlicher Inhalt) - Maßgeblich ist das gesprochene Wort des Vorstands auf der virtuellen ordentlichen Hauptversammlung. Der Bericht des Vorstands auf der Hauptversammlung erfolgt in deutscher Sprache mit deutschen Präsentationsunterlagen.
PU
10:39aVIRGIN GALACTIC  : gets FAA's OK to launch customers to space
AQ
10:39aAFPM Statement on SCOTUS Small Refinery Ruling
GL
10:37aeGlass, the new clear whiteboard, coming to ISTE 2021
PR
10:37aNEW JERSEY RESOURCES  : Natural gas recognized among the country's most trusted utilities
PU
10:36aEQUITABLE  : Bank successfully completes $150 million re-opening of Deposit Notes due September 2023
AQ
10:36aMedical Device and Technology Company Indago Announces $10 Million Financing Close and Name Change to Lazurite
BU
10:35aINTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION  : Annual report for 2020
AQ
10:35aCOUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES  : pledges £70,000 of apprenticeship funding to small businesses
PU
10:33aMITIE  : Annual Report and Accounts 2021
PU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : China listing frenzy in U.S. set to be boosted by Didi IPO
2China's ban forces some bitcoin miners to flee overseas, others sell out
3China's Bitmain suspends sales of cryptomining machines after Beijing's mining ban
4Dollar slips as U.S. consumer spending stagnates
5Democrats' two-step infrastructure plan draws Republican ire

HOT NEWS