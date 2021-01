ETFs providing exposure to Energy Stocks lost 4% on Friday, January 15th despite $97 million of net inflows in the meantime. This segment consists of 14 ETFs tracking 11 indices for $21.8 billion assets under management.

Find and compare over 6,000 ETFs with our free tools:

ETF Screener (https://www.trackinsight.com/en/etf-screener)

ETF Comparison Tool (https://www.trackinsight.com/en/etf-comparison)