ETFs providing exposure to Chinese large cap stocks lost 1.68% on Wednesday and saw another day of negative flows as investors withdrew $1.4Bn of assets. Year-to-date net flows in the segment are down -$3.3Bn. 89 ETFs tracking 43 indices are included in the segment for $52.4Bn of assets under management.

