TrackInsight: France : A less pessimistic outlook for 2020 thanks to the summer season but caution for the end of the year

By Christophe Barraud and Vanguélis Panayotis

After a disastrous start of the year marked by the worst recession since the WWII, the French economy’s 2020 growth outlook has now slightly improved. The upturn in economic activity since May has been stronger than expected and it continued during the summer vacations. The beginning of this normalization has been observed through macroeconomic aggregates such as household consumption of goods, but also through sectoral data, particularly those relating to the hotel and restaurant industry1. In this context, high-frequency indicators in our possession suggest that France should record the strongest growth in its history in the third quarter. Moreover, the rebound is likely to be stronger than in many of our European neighbors. Although this phenomenon is partly the result of an arithmetic mechanism2, it also reflects a greater resilience in the tourism sector during this summer. However, it should also be noted that the pace of normalization slowed in August. Moreover, we believe that we are now entering a pivotal period where the risks of stagnation or even a downturn in economic activity are numerous, and, therefore, there is a need for caution for the end of the year.

I- A catastrophic start of the year The Covid-19 crisis has paralyzed economic activity in France, so that after a 0.2% fall in quarterly GDP in Q4 2019, the negative spiral intensified with a contraction of 5.9% in Q1 2020 and 13.8% in Q2, the worst sequence ever recorded. FRENCH GDP QoQ CHANGES

Sources: Bloomberg, christophe-barraud.com, MKG Consulting | *Recession: At least two consecutive quarters in decline

Some sectors have been harder hit, specifically in industry, those producing mobility equipment – such as aeronautics and automobiles. Within services, all sectors of the tourism ecosystem have been hardly hit – particularly transport, restaurants and accommodation, whose activity has historically evolved in strong correlation with overall economic activity. ANNUAL CHANGES IN GDP AND REVENUE PER ROOM IN FRENCH HOTELS Sources: Eurostat, christophe-barraud.com, MKG Consulting | Change compared to the previous year II- A stronger than expected economic rebound following the easing of lockdown restrictions Faced with this unprecedented shock, the public authorities intervened massively and chose to protect household purchasing power as a priority. In this respect, a study3 published by the OFCE showed that, over the eight weeks of lockdown, “households and individual entrepreneurs (as well as the voluntary sector) suffered a loss of income of 14 billion euros4”. Nevertheless, this loss of household income was more than compensated by a drop in spending leading to a significant savings surplus (+75 billion euros as of July 5). In a context where the health situation has improved (lower number of hospitalizations and deaths, increase in tests, access to masks, etc.), a normalization of activity was achieved from May onwards. The Bank of France5’s economic survey, published on September 14, also underlined that, for the month of August, the loss of GDP over a typical week of activity was 5% compared to the pre-crisis level (compared to -27% in April). ACTIVITY INDEX COMPARED TO PRE-CRISIS LEVELS (BANK OF FRANCE) Sources : Banque de France, christophe-barraud.com, MKG Consulting

As in many developed countries, the normalization in activity levels, faster than initially expected, is mainly due to the rebound in household consumption of goods. In France, the latest figures from INSEE6 showed that in July 2020, “household consumption spending on goods increased slightly (+0.5% in volume compared to June) after a strong increase in May and June (+35.5% and +10.3% respectively)”. In this context, in July, household spending on goods almost returned to the level of November 2019. FRANCE: HOUSEHOLD CONSUMPTION (IN BILLIONS OF EUROS, BY MONTH) Sources : INSEE, christophe-barraud.com, MKG Consulting This phenomenon has been encouraged by the aforementioned accumulation of a savings surplus, by a catch-up effect that adds up to state aid intended to stimulate demand (particularly in the automobile sector7), and a desire to profit fully from the summer season, which was also reflected in tourism-related spending. France was able to benefit above all from the resilience of its domestic market, including with regards to its tourism industry. This facilitated its rebound relative to its neighbors, particularly those in Southern Europe (whose exports and tourism depend heavily on Northern European countries), but also those in Northern Europe (which are generally more internationally oriented). In July and August, France therefore took the lead in Europe in terms of the recovery of tourist numbers. EUROPE: EFFECTIVE OCCUPANCY RATE8 OF HOTELS BETWEEN JUNE AND AUGUST 2020

Sources : MKG Consulting, christophe-barraud.com

III- The economic rebound began to falter in August

Economic activity continued to grow in August, but the pace of growth has slowed compared to previous months, as shown by the monthly composite index developed by Markit9, which reached 51.610 in August, a three-month low. Regarding the services sector, the report noted that “underlying data indicated that a rebound in the Hotel & Restaurants sub-sector was partially offset by declines in other areas, including Post & Telecommunications and Renting & Business Activities.” Even when households were taking summer breaks, particularly in areas where resort tourism is important, the momentum slowed sharply during August. SUMMER 2020: WEEKLY CHANGE IN HOTEL OCCUPANCY IN FRANCE Sources : MKG Consulting, christophe-barraud.com