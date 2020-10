ETFs providing exposure to Bank stocks lost -2.35% on Tuesday, October 27th but registered slight inflows over the day, with $62 million of new assets. The Bank Stocks segment gathers 12 ETFs tracking 9 indices for a total of $2.55 billion assets under management.

