TrackInsight: North American Stocks lose ground

The North American Stocks segment on TrackInsight ended last week in the red, both in terms of performance and flows, with a slide of -1,64% on Friday as investors withdrew almost $ 200 M from the 42 ETFs of this segment. Over just two days, they fell by 6,31% (the biggest drop since June), driven by a massive sell-off in tech stocks on Thursday. Economists warned that the US stock market could continue its decline if investors shift their mindset in the coming days and start thinking more about fundamentals. In 2020, North American stocks ETFs are up 15,26% and investors have added $ 600 M, bringing their total assets under management to $ 16,2 Bn.

