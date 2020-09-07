Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: North American Stocks lose ground

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 10:45am EDT

The North American Stocks segment on TrackInsight ended last week in the red, both in terms of performance and flows.

The North American Stocks segment on TrackInsight ended last week in the red, both in terms of performance and flows, with a slide of -1,64% on Friday as investors withdrew almost $ 200 M from the 42 ETFs of this segment. Over just two days, they fell by 6,31% (the biggest drop since June), driven by a massive sell-off in tech stocks on Thursday. Economists warned that the US stock market could continue its decline if investors shift their mindset in the coming days and start thinking more about fundamentals. In 2020, North American stocks ETFs are up 15,26% and investors have added $ 600 M, bringing their total assets under management to $ 16,2 Bn.


© www.trackinsight.com 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news
11:46aASM INTERNATIONAL N : ASMI Share Buyback Update August 31 – September 4, 2020
AQ
11:46aDELTA DRONE : - Regulators Approve Brazil's First Drone Delivery Operation to Company Using ParaZero Safety System
AQ
11:46aALSTRIA OFFICE : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
11:46aAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19 - Forensic Technologies Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with AB SCIEX LLC and Agilent Technologies Inc. | Technavio
BU
11:45aKRUK SPÓLKA AKCYJNA : First bond issue launched by KRUK under Seventh...
PU
11:45aDELTA DRONE : - Regulators Approve Brazil's First Drone Delivery Operation to Company Using ParaZero Safety System
GL
11:45aCAPGEMINI SE : Availability of the First Half 2020 Financial Report
GL
11:45aEVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
11:45aASMI Share Buyback Update August 31 – September 4, 2020
GL
11:45aCAPGEMINI SE : Availability of the First Half 2020 Financial Report
AQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2ZTE CORPORATION : Samsung Electronics wins $6.6 billion Verizon order for network equipment
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : The fund managers, the sleuths and the mystery of the missing ESG
4SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Introduces New Power Solution
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group