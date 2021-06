ETFs providing exposure to Gold prices delivered poor performances last week. Gold prices fell by 6% at $1,763.90 per ounce. The losses were the largest between the 16th and 17th June. However, the Trackinsight Gold ETF segment, which includes 79 ETFs tracking Gold prices, has a positive return of +2.4% over the last three months.

