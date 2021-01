ETFs providing exposure to Developed Market Stocks (ex Japan) lost an average of 1.36% on Thursday, January 28th but attracted $224 million of net flows. This segment contains 22 ETFs tracking 12 different indices for $11.2 billion assets under management.

