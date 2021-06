When an ETF is closed, the issuer will inform investors and announce the dates when the fund will close and when the ETF will be liquidated. Usually, the issuer will give a 30-day notice to allow investors to find an alternative investment strategy. Most ETF closures are often due to lack of investor interest, problems with the ETF issuer or poor long-term performance.

