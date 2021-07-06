Log in
TrackInsight: What is the SFDR regulation?

07/06/2021 | 10:15am EDT
This new regulation sets a European standard of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) disclosures for all financial market participants.

To distinguish between true sustainable practices and greenwashing, responsible investors can now rely on the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). The SFDR aims to make the sustainability profiles of funds more comparable and easier to understand by investors. The new regulation sets a European standard of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) disclosures for all financial market participants (FMPs) such as investment firms, pension funds, asset managers, insurance companies, banks, and for financial advisors. Despite the limits that the SFDR could have, is a great step forward in harmonizing the industry around ESG.

To read the full article and know how the SFDR is crucial for responsible investors, please continue here.

Find and compare over 7,000 ETFs with our free tools:


© www.trackinsight.com 2021
