TrackVia : Earns Gold Tier Status in PMI Citizen Developer Partner Program

Leading no-code vendor demonstrates high standards surrounding citizen development

TrackVia, the fastest no-code app-building solution for business people and IT professionals, announces today that it has achieved Gold Tier status in PMI’s Citizen Developer Partner Program. Gold represents the highest-level partner tier in the program.

“I would like to personally congratulate TrackVia on achieving the Gold tier of the PMI Citizen Developer Partner Program,” says Sam Sibley, Global Head of Citizen Developer at PMI. “TrackVia has demonstrated their alignment and commitment to the PMI global citizen development standards and therefore we are delighted to award them with the Powered by PMI stamp of approval.”

As PMI’s Gold-tier Partner, TrackVia is committed to helping organizations accelerate digital transformation and reduce shadow IT. TrackVia’s app-building platform helps non-technical employees become citizen developers by allowing them to configure, edit and manage their own software to better track and manage data and work without coding, while providing IT full oversight and governance.

“As an early pioneer of citizen development and low-code/no-code technology, PMI’s citizen development framework made sense to us from the start,” said Matt Hubbard, Operational Excellence Manager at TrackVia. “We are honored to join PMI’s program and excited to help our customers successfully begin their citizen developer journeys.”

ABOUT TRACKVIA

TrackVia’s no-code platform empowers citizen developers within organizations to instantly configure and use modern web and mobile apps to better track data, projects, and work. TrackVia is most often used to replace unwieldy spreadsheets, digitize manual or paper processes and extend corporate systems to front-line employees. People from Honeywell, Volcafe, and Danella reduced costs and increased efficiencies by digitally transforming how they tracked their daily operations using TrackVia. For more information, visit www.trackvia.com.

ABOUT PROJECT MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE (PMI)

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading professional association for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and changemakers worldwide.

As the world's leading authority on project management, PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education. PMI prepares organizations and individuals at every stage of their career journey to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.

Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a "for-purpose" organization working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities.

Visit us at https://www.pmi.org/, www.projectmanagement.com, https://www.linkedin.com/company/pminstitute, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute, and on Twitter.

