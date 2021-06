When Trackinsight polled over 370 investors managing more than $347 Billion of assets for the second edition of its Global ETF Survey, results show that 64% of the respondents are seeking better risk/return payoffs. They expect the active strategy deliver alpha (an excess return above the market) over passive investments, and 46% of them expect to achieve diversification from traditional market capitalization-weighted benchmarks.

