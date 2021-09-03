Trackinsight: Autodesk draws bearish investors’ attention

Since releasing the second quarter (Q2) results of fiscal year 2022 on August 25, software giant Autodesk (ADSK) shares have fallen by 16%. Despite posting better-than-expected sales and earnings results in Q2, the full year guidance for billings, a key metric in its business model, did not bode well with investors.

The guidance cut comes after a future shift (beginning 2024) of the company’s Enterprise Business Agreements (EBA) customers to annual billings from multi-year contracts and the impact of the foreign exchange rate.

Autodesk is an American software company that provides computer-aided design and 3D modelling tools for its customers from the design, engineering, and construction sectors. It is widely used in the nascent 3D printing industry, which outputs products and services valued at $13 billion in 2020 (Statista, 2021).

For investors interested in Autodesk shares and 3D printing in general, ARK Invest offers 3.36% exposure to Autodesk through one of their flagship Index ETFs, The 3D Printing ETF (PRNT). PRNT invests in stocks of companies involved in the 3D printing industry and has $556 million in assets under management. Its main holdings include ExOne Co (5.22%), 3D Systems corp. (5.19%) and SLM Solutions Group AG (4.7%).

