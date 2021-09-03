Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Trackinsight: Autodesk draws bearish investors’ attention

09/03/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Autodesk is an American software company that provides computer-aided design and 3D modelling tools for its customers from the design, engineering, and construction sectors.

Since releasing the second quarter (Q2) results of fiscal year 2022 on August 25, software giant Autodesk (ADSK) shares have fallen by 16%. Despite posting better-than-expected sales and earnings results in Q2, the full year guidance for billings, a key metric in its business model, did not bode well with investors.

The guidance cut comes after a future shift (beginning 2024) of the company’s Enterprise Business Agreements (EBA) customers to annual billings from multi-year contracts and the impact of the foreign exchange rate.

Autodesk is an American software company that provides computer-aided design and 3D modelling tools for its customers from the design, engineering, and construction sectors. It is widely used in the nascent 3D printing industry, which outputs products and services valued at $13 billion in 2020 (Statista, 2021).

For investors interested in Autodesk shares and 3D printing in general, ARK Invest offers 3.36% exposure to Autodesk through one of their flagship Index ETFs, The 3D Printing ETF (PRNT). PRNT invests in stocks of companies involved in the 3D printing industry and has $556 million in assets under management. Its main holdings include ExOne Co (5.22%), 3D Systems corp. (5.19%) and SLM Solutions Group AG (4.7%).

Find and compare over 7,000 ETFs with our free tools:


© www.trackinsight.com 2021
Latest news
09:26aSHOE CARNIVAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:26aMoore Kuehn Encourages FRSG, MTAC, SLCR, and ADF Investors to Contact Law Firm
GL
09:25aMPC CONTAINER SHIPS ASA : Repurchase and cancellation of warrants
AQ
09:25aINNOVATIVE PAYMENT : Amends Preliminary Proxy Statement for Annual Meeting of Stockholders
AQ
09:25aSCOPUS BIOPHARMA : Subsidiary — Duet Therapeutics — to Present at the 14th Annual RNA Consortium Meeting
AQ
09:24aAMERICAN SHIPPING COMPANY ASA : Primary insider disclosure
AQ
09:23aENTERGY : Announces Preliminary Estimated Times of Power Restoration for Customers Impacted by Hurricane Ida
PR
09:23aImpel NeuroPharma Gets FDA Approval for Trudhesa Nasal Spray
DJ
09:22aTransformation finance – challenges for the banking system Welcome address at the 2021 Bundesbank symposium “Banking supervision in dialogue”
PU
09:22aKRAFT HEINZ : Statement on SEC Settlement
PU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: U.S. funding tapped for Pacific undersea cable after China r..
2U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe
3Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks slip as U.S. jobs caution offsets strong..
4Copper edges higher on weak dollar, U.S. jobs report eyed
5U.S. has no plans to release billions in Afghan assets, Treasury says

HOT NEWS