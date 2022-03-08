Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Trackinsight: Battery ETFs under pressure on rising prices of materials

03/08/2022 | 11:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prices of key materials used in batteries rise on supply concerns.

Looming rate hikes and the escalating Russia-Ukraine war has raised investors' concerns regarding the outlook of the battery supply chain and demand for electric vehicles. Prices of ley metals used in the production of batteries such as copper, cobalt, nickel, and lithium have soared on supply disruptions that lingered in the post-pandemic recovery and the recently imposed sanctions on Russia — a key producer of these metals.

American Battery Value-Chain ETFs see shy new inflows

Consequently, investments into Battery Value-Chain ETFs have been weak this year with a meagre $51 million of net inflows registered. That is minuscule compared to the staggering $2.6 billion of net inflows registered during the same period last year. The largest ETF in that space, the Global X Lithium & Battery ETF (LIT) has witnessed outflows of -$114 million in 2022. The fund seeks to track the Solactive Global Lithium Index and invests in companies engaged in the lithium cycle, such as miners, refineries and battery producers. The fund's share price fell by -20% this year and by -7.5% since the war erupted in Ukraine. For interested investors, LIT trades on the NYSE Arca and has a total expense ratio of 0.75%.

Other Battery Value-Chain ETFs available in America include Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT), Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (HLIT), and WisdomTree Battery Value Chain and Innovation Fund ETF (WBAT).

European Investors add around $95 million into L&G's Battery ETF

Meanwhile, European investors added $95 million this year into the L&G Battery Value-Chain UCITS ETF (BATT). However, the overall net inflows in Europe-domiciled Battery Value-Chain ETFs were only $53 million as investors pulled out -$44 million from the WisdomTree Battery Solutions UCITS ETF (W1TA).

The L&G Battery Value-Chain UCITS ETF (BATT) seeks to track the Solactive Battery Value-Chain Index and invests in companies that are providers of certain electrochemical energy storage technologies and mining companies that produce metals used to manufacture batteries. BATT has a total expense ratio of 0.49% and trades on multiple European exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange (BATG, GBP or BATT, USD), the Borsa Italiana (BATT, EUR), the Euronext (BATT, EUR), the Deutsche Börse (BATE, EUR), and the SIX Swiss Exchange (BATT, CHF). BATT share price dropped by -16.5% this year and -10% since the Russian invasion began.

Find over 8,000 ETFs with our screener.


© www.trackinsight.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG -2.35% 137.3 Delayed Quote.-4.49%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -4.99% 7010 Delayed Quote.6.38%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.34% 128.5 Delayed Quote.62.52%
Latest news
11:23aFormer Proud Boys chairman Tarrio charged with conspiracy-Washington Post
RE
11:23aSANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES : The Allure of Integrated Cloud Communications
PU
11:23aSOMEC S P A : reassurance about the company's exposure to Russia and other nations more involved in the current conflict
PU
11:23aSKELJUNGUR HF. : AGM March 10, 2022 - Candidates to the Board...
PU
11:23aADCORE : Announces Date For Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Financial Results Video Conference Call
PU
11:23aBANCORP 34 : Another Loan For a Growing Portfolio
PU
11:23aPKO BANK POLSKI S A : Lista towarów bazowych, cen referencyjnych i minimalnych nominałów dla towarowych transakcji pochodnych w PKO Banku Polskim
PU
11:23aBREWIN DOLPHIN : Wealth management company, Brewin Dolphin has raised £114,000 for its London offices' chosen charity, Single Homeless Project (SHP). The sum was raised over two years of...
PU
11:23aASPEN PHARMACARE : concludes agreement to manufacture and make available an -branded COVID-19 vaccine (ovax) throughout Africa
PU
11:23aDAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 58/2022
PU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil, commodities surge amid selloff in global shares
2Russia faces further sanctions as investors dash for exit
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Bank of America, Biogen, DocuSign, S&P ..
4Shell stops buying Russian crude as Moscow's isolation deepens
5OPEC meets with U.S. shale executives as oil prices skyrocket

HOT NEWS