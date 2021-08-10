Log in
Trackinsight: Biotech ETFs aim higher as global Covid-19 cases surge

08/10/2021 | 10:45am EDT
Biotech ETFs have surged as investors expect a boost in earnings following the implementation of mandatory vaccination.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that a new global covid-19 wave is underway as seven-day moving average of daily new cases rose from 360,000 in the third week of June to 637,000 on Monday.

Biotech ETFs, which holdings may include Covid-fighting companies like Pfizer, AbbVie and Sanofi have surged as investors expect a boost in earnings following the implementation of mandatory vaccination, higher vaccine prices and potential requirement of booster shots. The price of the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), one of the largest Biotech ETFs with $11.5bn in AuM increased by +2.38% on Monday.

Thematic investing is a simple, intuitive way to evaluate the market. It allows you to target your exposure to various emerging segments of the economy. Biotech ETFs can give access to a booming sector of the Health Care industry.

Find and compare over 7,000 ETFs with our free tools:


© www.trackinsight.com 2021
