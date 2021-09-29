Log in
Trackinsight: Carbon ETF gaining traction with Green Agenda

09/29/2021 | 11:45am EDT
The success is driven by the increased adoption of ESG initiatives, especially with the tightening of carbon regulation worldwide.

KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) was one of the best performing Thematic ESG ETFs last week posting 4.43% of gains.

KRBN is benchmarked to IHS Markit’s Global Carbon Index, which offers broad coverage of cap-and-trade carbon allowances by tracking the most traded carbon credit futures contracts. Currently, KRBN holds European Union Allowances (EUA) 2021 Futures, California Carbon Allowances (CCA) Vintage 2021 Future and Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) Vintage 2021 Future among other longer dated futures and cash as collateral.

The fund has posted +67% in returns year-to-date and around 100% since its inception on July 30th, 2020. The success is driven by the increased adoption of ESG initiatives, especially with the tightening of carbon regulation worldwide. As the cost of carbon emissions rises, KRBN typically benefits while companies with high carbon emissions suffer.

As of September 28th, 2021, KRBN has $891 million in assets under management and charges 0.78% in annual fees.

Find and compare over 7,000 ETFs with our free tools:


© www.trackinsight.com 2021
