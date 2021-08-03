Trackinsight: Chinese gaming industry is NO GAME for the government

A new market victim was claimed by the Chinese State Media as it likened Online Gaming to “opium” due to its addictive nature.

An article by Economic Information Daily, a Chinese state-run publication, said that more than 50% of China’s children were negatively affected by gaming and called for more control on the amount of time children are playing games and the type of content they’re exposed to. The article was deleted a few hours after publication.

Thematic Gaming ETFs should be on the watch as gaming companies Tencent, Net Ease and Bilibili tanked by double digits following the news.

Find and compare over 7,000 ETFs with our free tools: