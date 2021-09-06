Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Trackinsight: DocuSign shares flourish on results beat

09/06/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DocuSign (DOCU) announced last Thursday better-than-expected earnings and revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

DocuSign (DOCU), an American company that allows organizations to manage electronic agreements, announced last Thursday better-than-expected earnings and revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 and raised its full-year revenue guidance.

Investors rushed to buy DOCU shares the next day pushing the price by +5.26% on Friday’s session. Overall, the stock had an incredible run since its market debut in 2018, turning an $10,000 investment on the initial public offering day (April 27, 2018) to $81,500 by Friday September 3rd, 2021. With one million paying customers and over one billion users, DocuSign has certainly caught the attention of institutional and individual investors.

For investors interested in holding DocuSign through ETFs for diversification, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) offers 5.11% exposure. It is one of the top five largest Cybersecurity ETFs in the market with $690m in assets.

Find and compare over 7,000 ETFs with our free tools:


© www.trackinsight.com 2021
Latest news
09:32aStrategic partnership discussed by Prime Minister and Poland's Foreign Minister
PU
09:32aYOUGOV : Dominic Raab's favourability at all-time low following Afghan crisis
PU
09:32aSHAREHOLDERS' MEETING SEPTEMBER 13TH, 2021 : Proxy form to confer the proxy/sub delegation to the appointed representative
PU
09:32aJOST WERKE : presents numerous innovations at Transport 2021 in Herning for the first time
PU
09:32aRemarks by Mari Pangestu, World Bank Managing Director for Development Policy and Partnerships, at the "One Planet Summit delivers for biodiversity" side event at the IUCN World Conservation Congress
PU
09:32a13th Sitting of the Environmental Protection Committee
PU
09:32aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages HyreCar (HYRE) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Case Filed
GL
09:30aSOFTBANK : Beijing city denies it is advising companies to invest in Didi
RE
09:30aPRESS RELEASE : SSH Communications Security Oyj selected as a supplier for access management solution and related services
AQ
09:28aBiden approves New Jersey disaster declaration after flooding brought by Ida
RE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares lifted by prospect of lower rates for longer
2Dollar stands tall as global growth momentum fades
3Tech gains keep European stocks just below record highs
4JD.com says founder Liu to step away from day-to-day operations
5Risk appetite is up

HOT NEWS