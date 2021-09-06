Trackinsight: DocuSign shares flourish on results beat

DocuSign (DOCU), an American company that allows organizations to manage electronic agreements, announced last Thursday better-than-expected earnings and revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 and raised its full-year revenue guidance.

Investors rushed to buy DOCU shares the next day pushing the price by +5.26% on Friday’s session. Overall, the stock had an incredible run since its market debut in 2018, turning an $10,000 investment on the initial public offering day (April 27, 2018) to $81,500 by Friday September 3rd, 2021. With one million paying customers and over one billion users, DocuSign has certainly caught the attention of institutional and individual investors.

For investors interested in holding DocuSign through ETFs for diversification, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) offers 5.11% exposure. It is one of the top five largest Cybersecurity ETFs in the market with $690m in assets.

Find and compare over 7,000 ETFs with our free tools: