Trackinsight: ETF Investors wary of communication sector downfall

Investors have pulled out over $800 million from major communication and telecommunication ETFs this year as prospects of higher interest rates threatens the financial health of debt-ridden companies in the sector.

Meta, Twitter, and Netflix drag down U.S. Communication sector

In the U.S., Communication has been the worst-performing sector in the S&P 500, falling by -10.85% year-to-date. Netflix (-33.25%), Meta Platforms (-33.13%), Twitter (-16.61%) and Match Group Inc. (-14.25%) led the plunge, while Alphabet, the biggest company in the sector fell by almost -4%.

In the ETF space, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC), which provides exposure to S&P 500 companies involved in telecommunication services, media, entertainment, and interactive media & services — shed $625 million of net flows and fell by -10% in 2022. The $12 billion fund has been dragged down by its largest holding — Meta Platforms Inc (FB, 17.7%) — which witnessed the biggest single-day slide in market value for a U.S. company last Thursday (-$251 billion) — after the social media giant issued a dismal forecast and reported a $10 billion loss in its Metaverse business. In addition, Meta recently renewed a warning to the European Union, threatening to pull their flagship products from the European market if they are unable to keep transferring user data back to the United States.

EU Telecommunication ETF witnesses $155 million of flows exodus

In Europe, iShares STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications UCITS ETF (EXV2) lost -$155 million in net flows this year despite trading green over the past four months. The fund tracks the STOXX 600 Telecommunication index and invests in companies from the European Telecommunications sector. Its biggest holdings include Deutsche Telekom (18.31%), Vodafone Group (13.44%), Ericsson B (10.34%), Nokia (8.35%), and Telefonica SA (7.28%). The outflows could be linked to investors betting on looming EU rate hikes in midst of rising inflation and the outcome could weigh on the financials of the major telecom companies in the region. Recently, the European Central Bank (ECB) hinted at a potential rate hike in late 2022 and that a March 10 meeting will be crucial in deciding the next steps.

